PUBLISH Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,868.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $322,266.00 and $66,868.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

