QASH Market Capitalization Achieves $18.17 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. QASH has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and $104,503.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Liquid, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Huobi, IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

