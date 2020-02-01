Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

QIWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Qiwi stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Qiwi has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 311.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

