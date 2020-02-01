Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 138,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Quantum has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Get Quantum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Quantum in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.