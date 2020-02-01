Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to at least $6.60 EPS.

Shares of DGX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,187. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

