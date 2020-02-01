QV Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after purchasing an additional 837,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. 21,252,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

