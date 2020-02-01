QV Investors Inc. Sells 702,139 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 702,139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 4.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $113,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. 913,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.