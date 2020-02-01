Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RMBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.66.

RMBS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.87. 1,684,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Rambus has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 590,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

