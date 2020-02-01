Raymond James Cuts TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target to $55.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of TCF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. 783,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,533. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in TCF Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in TCF Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

