Raymond James Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $84.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.81%.

In related news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

