Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

RTN stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.94. 2,211,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,682. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

