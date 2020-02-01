RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROLL. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.67.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

