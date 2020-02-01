Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 772 ($10.16).

RDW traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 795 ($10.46). 1,168,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 762.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 643.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a one year high of GBX 809 ($10.64).

In other news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

