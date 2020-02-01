Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.

Shares of RF opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

