Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.
Shares of RF opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54.
In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
