Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $144.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

