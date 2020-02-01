Relex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $430.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Relex has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Relex has a total market capitalization of $157,408.00 and $430.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,811,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official website is www.relex.io

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

