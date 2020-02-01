Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Reliant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

