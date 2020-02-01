Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Reliant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
