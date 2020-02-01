Renishaw plc (RSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on April 6th

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RSW opened at GBX 3,976 ($52.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,867.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,748.74. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38.
Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.