Renishaw plc (RSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on April 6th

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RSW opened at GBX 3,976 ($52.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,867.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,748.74. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

