Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 12,048 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 3,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,523 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.35.

Reshape Lifesciences stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($17.36) EPS for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 163.22% and a negative net margin of 668.58%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

