Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.29) on Friday. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

