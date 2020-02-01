Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 903,676 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,840,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 377,983 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 934,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 347,373 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,495,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 2,245,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

