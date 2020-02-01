Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,454,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 53,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.78 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

