Reviewing National Grid (NYSE:NGG) & Rattler Midstream (NYSE:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and National Grid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A National Grid N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream and National Grid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 5 10 0 2.67 National Grid 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 46.81%. Given Rattler Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than National Grid.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of National Grid shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rattler Midstream and National Grid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Grid $19.45 billion 2.51 $1.98 billion $3.83 17.31

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Grid pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Grid has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Rattler Midstream beats National Grid on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates gas transmission systems that include approximately 7,660 kilometers of high-pressure pipes and 24 compressor stations connecting 8 distribution networks in Great Britain, as well as other third-party independent systems and liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities. The US Regulated segments owns and operates transmission facilities across upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. This segment's assets comprise 14,293 kilometers of overhead lines; 168 kilometers of underground cables; 387 transmission substations; and 740 distribution substations. It also engages in owning and operating gas distribution networks in upstate New York, New York City, Long Island, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segment engages in the commercial operations in metering, LNG importation terminal, and electricity interconnectors businesses, as well as property development and insurance activities in the United Kingdom and United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

