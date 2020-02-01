Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $4,982,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $78.60 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $91.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JOUT shares. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.