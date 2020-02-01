Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,688 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.01.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. William Blair began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

