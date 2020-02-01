Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.83. Construction Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

