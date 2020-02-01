Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.83% of IntriCon worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a PE ratio of -39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

IIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

