Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,331,000 after buying an additional 2,401,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $19,966,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NeoGenomics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,226.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,751.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,286 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

