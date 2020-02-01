Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $770.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199 over the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

