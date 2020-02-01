Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 557 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 550,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,393,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JEC shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

