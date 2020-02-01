Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,541 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of MTS Systems worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 310.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 38.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MTS Systems news, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $498,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 33,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

