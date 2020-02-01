Rivetz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $274,290.00 and $19.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

