RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

RLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 407,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,471. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.70. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts expect that RLI will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in RLI by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

