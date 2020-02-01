Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 365 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 354 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

