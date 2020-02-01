Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) Insider Purchases £146.88 in Stock

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) insider Stewart MacDonald bought 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($193.21).

Stewart MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Stewart MacDonald bought 80,000 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

On Friday, December 27th, Stewart MacDonald purchased 988 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($194.95).

On Tuesday, November 26th, Stewart MacDonald purchased 951 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £152.16 ($200.16).

LON RKH opened at GBX 17.48 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.33. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.