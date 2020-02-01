Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.66. 619,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $282.74 and a 52 week high of $393.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.73.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

