Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.22.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 486,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.96. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $426,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 358.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Analyst Recommendations for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit