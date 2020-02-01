Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.22.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 486,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.96. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $426,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 358.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.