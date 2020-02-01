Roth Capital Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from to in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGND. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 302,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,995. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.