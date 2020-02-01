Roth Capital Raises Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $4.50

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 356,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

