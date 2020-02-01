Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $148,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $493,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

