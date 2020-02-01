Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €119.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €130.91 ($152.22).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €102.94 ($119.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.54. Continental has a 52 week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Continental (ETR:CON)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit