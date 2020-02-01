Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €119.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €130.91 ($152.22).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of Continental stock opened at €102.94 ($119.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.54. Continental has a 52 week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.