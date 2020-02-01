Royal Bank of Canada Raises Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $136.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WHR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.17. 1,064,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.72. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

