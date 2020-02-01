Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $134.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.23. 2,216,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

