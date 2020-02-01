Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.94.

RFP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 568,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,300. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

