Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

ROYMF stock remained flat at $$2.90 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

