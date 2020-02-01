Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 143,951 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Allstate worth $98,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Allstate by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 40,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,078.0% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $118.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,099. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

