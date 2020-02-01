Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $90,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,602. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

