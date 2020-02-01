Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $68.70 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $68,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 429,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after acquiring an additional 73,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228,331 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 360,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 749,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,505. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $140.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.