Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Visa worth $462,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $9.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,777,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit