Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Visa worth $462,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $9.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,777,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

