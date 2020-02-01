Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,314 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $75,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 35.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.12. 1,650,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $287.79 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.